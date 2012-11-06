Empire State Building Tenant Roster Cut to Third of Size Since 2006: Malkin

The Empire State Building is becoming a more exclusive address.
The tenant roster in the iconic 81-year-old skyscraper has been cut to 171 companies from more than 600 in 2006, before Malkin Holdings took over supervision of the property. The average rent has increased to $42.10 a square foot from about $26. The building, which is among the few notable commercial assets in Murray Hill, is approximately 20 percent vacant, partly because Malkin is keeping space off the market as it looks to assemble offices suited to larger users.
