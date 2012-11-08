Kayak, your favorite travel site which easily serves up the cheapest flight and hotel prices across the web, has been acquired by fellow travel site Priceline, also known as “that thing William Shatner did after Star Trek.” According to a press release published by Skift, the two have entered into a definitive agreement for Priceline to acquire Kayak for $1.8B.
Kayak, That Travel Site You Love, To Be Purchased for $1.8B by Captain Kirk’s Priceline
