On the Market: Zone A Residents Must Wait For DOB OK; Chelsea Piers Loses Field House; Stars Flee Storm Discomfort Uptown

A special midday update on storm and real estate-related reading:
Zone A residents can’t return home until DOB says it’s okay. [DNAinfo]
Apple grows its real estate portfolio. [The Real Deal]
Chelsea Piers sustained significant damage in Hurricane Sandy. [Daily News]
High-rise residents suffer from a lack of elevator service. [WSJ]
Stars flee to uptown hotels after their hip houses lose power. [Post]
The storm is good business for the construction industry. [NYT]
Some Village restaurants re-open, although dining is al fresco. [Village Voice]
Closed since Sunday, Starbucks finally re-opens, providing coffee and wifi. [WSJ]
Evacuated pet owners who had to leave their four-legged friends behind get help. [DNAinfo]
Time to escape from NY? MTA gets MetroNorth mostly up and running. [Post]
Commuters say riding the 1 Train makes them feel happy and normal. [Daily News]
Yours, for only $25 million: an defunct mansion school in Park Slope. [The Real Deal]
Downtown firms work are working as best they can while displaced from offices. [WSJ]