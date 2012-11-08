Twitter, on Asking Everyone to Reset Passwords: Whoops, Our Bad

Those who received an email from Twitter warning that they should reset their passwords might greet this admission in Twitter’s status blog with some irritation. Twitter admits: yeah, they kind of screwed that up.

Don’t get too mad, though–Twitter only had our best interests at heart. It’s just that in a fairly normal investigation of compromised accounts, someone at Twitter HQ may have gotten a little carried away:

In this case, we unintentionally reset passwords of a larger number of accounts, beyond those that we believed to have been compromised. We apologize for any inconvenience or confusion this may have caused.

Twitter also recommends users review their tips page on account security.

It’s an admirably transparent move on Twitter’s part to admit their mistake. Also, as mistakes go, it was a pretty helpful one to make–lazily-made or frequently-used passwords are still a common problem for many Internet users.

Anything that wakes people up to the possibility they may need to put real thought into their online security is a good thing.