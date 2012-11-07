We Are Already in Love with Beyoncé’s Instagram, Even Though She Deleted ‘Mitches’

Last night, just as Twitter was celebrating Obama’s victory, Beyoncé Knowles posted a photo to her Tumblr that perfectly summed up all of the excitement and inner feelings of booyah, GOP.

It was a deliciously satisfying moment for Obama supporters and Beyhive fans alike. Now, The Daily Dot reports that Beyoncé is going beyond Tumblr and upping her social game even further: the Queen has officially joined Instagram under the handle “baddiebey.” She already has almost 220,000 followers.

Ms. Knowles originally uploaded two photos–including the “Take that Mitches” pic–but recently deleted that one both from her Tumblr and her Instagram. Perhaps she got carried away by election fever until someone in Obama’s camp suggested she tone down the sassiness.

The other Insta she posted is also an Obama endorsement, featuring Queen B in Warby Park-style hipster specs and a “Texans for Obama” T-shirt.

Ms. Knowles will fill a seriously lacking space in the female musician Instagram canon: Rihanna strays too far into self-help with all those inspirational posters, and if we see Nicki Minaj tweet one more selfie with the caption “Barbie” we’ll have to give up and begrudgingly unfollow her.

We expect that, like everything Beyoncé does, her Instagram game will be on point.