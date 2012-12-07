7 Things to Do in New York’s Art World Before December 22

MONDAY, DECEMBER 17

Opening: “A La Carte, Minimal Art” at Odessa

Martos Gallery’s itinerant project space, Shoot the Lobster, alights at this East Village redoubt for a one-night-only affair that promises art, drinks, food and music. Some very fine artists are involved, including Ryan Foerster, Rochelle Goldberg, Mathieu Malouf, John Miller, Ben Schumacher, Joshua Smith and dozens more. —Andrew Russeth

Odessa Bar, 117 Avenue A, New York, 8 p.m.–12 a.m.

Lecture: “Manifesta 9: A Curatorial Essay on Social and Cultural Mediations” at the Kitchen

As part of Independent Curators International’s Curator’s Perspective series, Mexico City–based curator Cuauhtémoc Medina, who nabbed the 2012 Walter Hopps Award for Curatorial Achievement, last month, will lecture on Manifesta 9, which he presented earlier this year in Genk, Belgium. According to the news release, he will discuss the “project in the context of rethinking the role of biennials as means of social and cultural intervention.” —A.R.

The Kitchen, 512 West 19th Street, New York, 7 p.m.

Discussion: Harold Feinstein at Aperture Gallery

In celebration of his retrospective book of photographs, Harold Feinstein and friends will appear at Aperture Gallery, along with Sean Corcoran, curator of prints and photographs at the Museum of the City of New York, and historian A.D. Coleman. —Michael H. Miller

Aperture Gallery, 547 West 27th Street, 4th Floor, New York, 6–9 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Performance: Camille Henrot and Joakim, “Psychopompe,” at the Kitchen

A reinterpretation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein “mixing the influences of 1930s avant-garde cinema, ancient mythology and ambient noise music, and featuring iconographic fragments from everyday life.” That sounds pretty darn great. —Dan Duray

The Kitchen, 512 West 19 Street, New York, $15, 8 p.m.



Film: Barbara Rubin, Christmas on Earth, at Boo-Hooray Gallery

Boy, if you haven’t seen Christmas on Earth,there is no time better than the holiday season. It’s not actually a holiday film at all, but rather footage of an orgy from 1963. Sure to fill you with yuletide cheer! —D.D.

Boo-Hooray Gallery, 265 Canal Street, #601, New York, 6–9 p.m.

Opening: “The Young Collectors Exhibition” at Leila Heller

An exhibition of work that is all priced between $500 and $5,000 and presented for the emerging collector. —M.H.M.

Leila Heller Gallery, 568 West 25th Street, New York, 6:30-8:30 p.m., RSVP with gallery: RSVP@leilahellergallery.com

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21

Exhibition: “Christian Marclay: The Clock” at MoMA

It has arrived! —A.R.

Museum of Modern Art, 11 West 53rd Street, New York, 10:30 a.m.–8 p.m.