LG 23 incumbents announce decision to run again

State Sen. Michael Doherty and New Jersey Assemblymen John DiMaio and Erik Peterson today formally announced their intention to seek re-election to the state Legislature to represent the 23rd Legislative District.

In a release, the legislative trio said U.S. Rep. Leonard Lance (R-7), U.S. Rep. Scott Garrett (R-5), Somerset County Republican Chairman Al Gaburo, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Henry Kuhl, and Warren County Republican Chair Douglas Steinhardt all support their effort.

“It has been a great privilege to represent the residents of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren counties in the state Legislature,” said Doherty. “I look forward to continue working with John and Erik to protect the interests of our families, seniors and taxpayers.”

DiMaio said, “I am pleased to be a part of this fine legislative delegation. Working with my partners Senator Mike Doherty and Assemblyman Erik Peterson is a great honor and I believe we have worked cooperatively on the issues that affect all of us in the 23rd Legislative District. Our work in Trenton reflects the values and positions of our constituents and I look forward to working not only with Mike Doherty and Erik Peterson but also with Governor Chris Christie as we continue the work of making a better New Jersey.”

Peterson added, “It has been an honor to represent the people of the 23rd Legislative District and I appreciate the support that we have received on our announcement for re-election.”