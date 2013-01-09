In Jersey City, Fulop one away from assembling his full slate of candidates

Jersey City mayoral candidate Steve Fulop now has all but one of his city council candidates in place toward his 2013 bid to take charge of City Hall.

His slate includes Diane Coleman for Ward F Council; Candice Osborne for Ward E Council; Sean Connors for Ward D Council; Khemray “Chico” Ramchal for Ward B Council; Frank Gajewski for Ward A Council; Joyce Watterman for Council-At-Large; Daniel Rivera for Council-At-Large; and Rolando Lavarro for Council-At-Large.

“Our council candidates reflect the diversity of the city more than any other ticket in the history of the city,” Fulop said in a post on his website. “We have many new faces and a couple long time community leaders, but for the vast majority this will be their first run for office.

“My intent in assembling the ticket was to focus on bridge building and inclusiveness. It captures some of the best aspects of Jersey City with expertise ranging from budgets, to recreation, to public safety, to education, to community responsiveness. The bottom line is when we said we were going to do things differently and pick the best people for the long term prospects of the city and not necessarily the most politically known name in every case – we meant it!”