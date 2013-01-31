Links

Morning Links: Tacita Dean Edition

Tacita Dean's 'Film' on view at Tate Modern in 2011. (Getty Images)

Meet the new and improved Outsider Art Fair! [WSJ]

Here are a few new details about Tacita Dean’s latest film, JG. Her latest show at Marian Goodman opens tomorrow! [The Art Newspaper]

“Sotheby’s is trying breathe new life into the Modern and Contemporary Indian market with a New York single-owner sale in March, an evening sale no less.” [Art Market Monitor]

Knoedler accused of selling a fake Rothko in a new suit. [ArtsBeat]

MFA Boston returns a work to France’s Forum Antique of Bavay that had once been stolen. [The Art Newspaper]

Kevin McGarry visits the DLD conference in Munich. [Artforum]

In case you missed it this morning: the ADAA Art Show announced what dealers are bringing to the fair in March. It’s an exciting list! [GalleristNY]

