This ain’t horseshoes

Earlier this month Democratic gubernatorial candidate Barbara Buono touted her war chest of “nearly a quarter of a million dollars.” But recent ELEC reports filed by the campaign show the actual total was $214,500, a gap that has some Democrats grumbling that the only declared candidate has to shore up her messaging.

The figure, courtesy of the latest campaign reports from the Election Law Enforcement Commission, is a bit shy of the number Buono’s campaign touted at the beginning of the month.

“Today we are announcing that we have already raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars,” Buono was quoted as saying in the statement from the campaign.

The “nearly a quarter of a million dollars” was twice referenced in the release and has subsequently been the figure used by journalists and news outlets over the past three weeks when reporting on the candidate’s campaign coffers.

Buono is the only major Democratic candidate who is set to challenge Republican Gov. Chris Christie in the upcoming election.

Christie has a war chest of roughly $2.1 million.