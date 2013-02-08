11 Things to Do in New York’s Art World Before February 10

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Talk: David Diao on Barnett Newman at Dia:Chelsea

As part of Dia’s long-running, often-illuminating “Artists on Artists” lecture series, painter David Diao will discuss the work of Barnett Newman. Mr. Diao has made a number of paintings about Newman’s oeuvre over the years—charting the pace and scale of his output in various works—so this is fairly certain to be a treat. —Andrew Russeth

Dia:Chelsea, 535 West 22nd Street, New York, 6:30 p.m., $6



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Artist Talk: Jaimie Warren, “The Whoas of Female Tragedy II” at The Hole

Photographer Jaimie Warren’s solo show at The Hole explores female sterotypes “distorted through the internet’s bizarre juxtapositions, disposable imagery and memes.” Here, she’ll talk about the show and her work.—Michael H. Miller

The Hole, 312 Bowery, New York, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Opening: Alighiero Boetti, “La Forza del Centro,” at Gladstone

New York’s felt a little bit emptier since the glorious Boetti retrospective ended its run at MoMA last October. But here comes Gladstone, ready to fill the void. This show focuses on the artist’s Arazzi works—gridded tapestries containing various sayings and bits of poetry. More than half of these works have never been shown before. Prepare to swoon. —A.R.

Gladstone Gallery, 515 West 24th Street, New York, 6–8 p.m.

Screening and Artist Talk: Charles Atlas, Exchange, at EAI

This almost sounds like an embarrassment of riches! EAI will screen Charles Atlas’s Exchange (1978/2013), which the artist produced using footage he shot of Merce Cunningham’s eponymous dance work back in 1978 that was just rediscovered by the Cunningham Trust. The program also includes two more Atlas films involving Cunningham. And there’s more! Mr. Atlas himself will be on hand to introduce the work and discuss his collaborations with the choreographer. —A.R.

Electronic Arts Intermix, 535 West 22nd Street, New York, 6:30 p.m., $7

Opening: Trevor Paglen at Metro Pictures

For his first exhibition at Metro Pictures, Trevor Paglen presents work based on a Creative Time Commission, where he worked with scientists at MIT to produce a disc “micro-etched with 100 photographs, designed to last in space for billions of years.”—M.H.M.

Metro Pictures, 519 West 24th Street, New York, 6-8 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Exhibition: Dan Flavin/Donald Judd Sets/Series at Senior & Shopmaker Gallery

Forget the fluorescent lights and stack sculptures, prints by Dan Flavin and Donald Judd are the focus of Senior and Shopmaker Gallery’s upcoming exhibition. Well, don’t forget them completely—part of the fun is finding echoes of the artists’ large-scale installations in their quieter works on paper. Judd worked with woodcuts for three decades, and an untitled series from the last few years of his life resembles sidelong images of his more famous sculptures. Meanwhile, Flavin’s vibrant series of lithographs titled To Don Judd, Colorist (1987) evokes both his own three-dimensional work as well as the extent to which the two artists were in dialogue. —Zoë Lescaze

Senior and Shopmaker Gallery, 210 Eleventh Avenue, New York, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Get Ready for the Marvelous: Black Surrealism in Dakar, Fort-de-France, Havana, Johannesburg, New York City, Paris, Port-Au-Prince, 1932-2013

A conference exploring surrealism, African Diaspora and contemporary art includes keynote speaker Robin D.G. Kelley, Awam Ampka, Barbara Browning, artist Wangechi Mutu and artist Adam Pendleton, who will present a new performance piece inspired by playwright Adrienne Kennedy.—M.H.M.

NYU Einstein Auditorium, Barney Building, 34 Stuyvesant Street, New York, Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m., free with rsvp: RSVP@performa-arts.org

Hilary Harkness and Tom Molloy at Flag Art Foundation

Sometimes you can breeze through a new show. Not so with Hilary Harkness. Her dense, Bruegel-like paintings construct fascinating worlds that demand your attention. Check out Molloy too. Why not? You’re there, aren’t you? —Dan Duray

545 West 25th Street, New York, Ninth Floor, 6–8 p.m.

Opening: Aaron Bobrow, Jacob Kassay, Lawrence Weiner and Olvier Mosset at Andrea Rosen

Between Ms. Rosen’s two spaces and four impressive artists, you’ll definitely find something to like here. These are two separate shows, the first a solo show for Mr. Bobrow, the second exploring the individual works of the remaining three. Sounds great right? —D.D.

Andrea Rosen, 525 West 24th Street and 544 West 24th Street, New York, 6–8 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration at MoMA PS1

Happy Chinese New Year! The year of the snake is upon us and if you’re smart, you’ll slither on over to MoMA PS1 for some food, mahjong and music (snake people are said to be clever types). CONFETTISYSTEM and recipe-based Gather journal are hosting, and if the fête is anything like the design duo’s current installation, CONFETTISYSTEM: 100 Arrangements, it will be a feast for the eyes as well. —Z.L.

MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Avenue, Queens, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Opening: Korakrit Arunanondchai’s “PAINTING WITH HISTORY IN A ROOM FILLED WITH MEN WITH FUNNY NAMES” at Clearing

Mr. Arunanondchai has burned paintings and then incorporated the pictures of those flames into the remnants of the paintings themselves. He’s written sick beats, he’s rapped, he’s asked Siri the meaning of life. He’s even staged works involving his own birth and his own death. What the heck could be next? If you liked his work currently on display at SculptureCenter, you can’t miss this show of his new work. Go! — D.D.

Clearing, 505 Johnson Ave #10, Brooklyn, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.