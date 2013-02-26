Mark Treyger to Join Race for Recchia’s Seat

The field for term-limited Councilman Domenic Recchia’s seat shrunk a little bit when redistricting recently forced at least one candidate to switch races, but politics abhors a vacuum and a new candidate has jumped into contention.

“Yes, I’m in,” Mark Treyger, a staffer for Assemblyman Bill Colton, told Politicker in a statement. “I’ll be formally announcing my candidacy for the New York City Council in the next several days.”

Already in the race are John Lisyanskiy, a financial analyst for the City Council, and neighborhood activist Todd Dobrin, both of whom have already exchanged rhetorical blows questioning each other’s qualifications.

In his statement, Mr. Treyger kept things focused on himself, however, and extensively touted his biography and résumé.

“Working closely with Assemblyman Bill Colton for the past ten years – as President of the United Progressive Democratic Club, as a community organizer and activist, and as an educator – I have committed myself to building an active and engaged multi-ethnic coalition to solve neighborhood problems,” he continued. “Our part of south Brooklyn is home to young families and seniors and everyone in-between; we’re what New Yorkers everywhere in the world think of as home. My campaign will focus on what we’ve accomplished as proof of being able to deliver in the Council. Together, we’ve been fighting the city’s proposal to site a dangerous garbage station near Shore Parkway, we successfully fought to restore B64 bus service, and we forced desperately needed changes in administration at Lafayette High School. If you don’t already know about the United Progressive Democratic Club, you should come out soon – we have dozens of regular attendees, and hundreds at special meetings. Looking forward to this campaign.”