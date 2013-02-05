Trunk – looking at 3rd District run – resigns from comptroller’s office

Niki Trunk, the Comptroller’s employee who sources say is strongly considering a run for state Senate in the 3rd District, resigned from her job today.

According to a spokesman for state Comptroller Matt Boxer, her resignation is effective Friday.

Spokesman Pete McAleer said Boxer is not comfortable with an employee exploring a run for elective office and that’s why she is resigning. Employees of the Comptroller are specifically prohibited from running for elected office.

Trunk has not yet declared her candidacy, but two sources told PolitickerNJ that she is the GOP’s first choice to challenge Senate President Steve Sweeney in the 3rd District.

Trunk actually resigned from an elected post – deputy mayor of Harrison Township – in order to take the job with the Comptroller’s office.

She could not be reached for comment.

Democrats had already begun to questions Trunk’s status as a candidate and the potential conflict involved.

“An attorney who claims to have served on ethics boards, she should apologize for playing fast and loose with the law,” said Democratic campaign strategist Mike Muller.