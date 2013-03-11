Casino revenues take dip in February

A shorter February – marked by only 28 days this year – is one reason why there was a 12.5 percent drop in casino revenues compared to a leap year February last year, according to figures released Monday by the state Division of Gaming.

February revenues were $212.3 million, smaller than the $242.7 million from last February.

Despite the overall drop, table game winnings were $67 million, a 0.9 percent increase from last February. However, the slot machine winnings of $145.3 million were down 17.6 percent from last year.

Much of that slippage, gaming officials said, is attributed to a 28 percent reduction in promotional gaming credits.

Even the news of the planned bankruptcy, and the positive spin many officials put on it, couldn’t bolster Revel’s total casino winnings. The lavish resort and casino finished 10th out of 12 casinos, producing a little more than $9 million. It only beat out Trump Plaza, which was recently sold, and Resorts. Revel announced its plans on Feb. 20.

The top earning casino was the Borgata, at a little more than $46 million. But even that casino’s total winnings were down nearly 8 percent from the $50 million in winnings from last February.