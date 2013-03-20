HPAE backs Buono for governor

The State Executive Council of New Jersey’s largest health care union, the Health Professionals and Allied Employees (HPAE), today endorsed state Senator Barbara Buono (D-18) for Governor.

The announcement came at their meeting attended by more than three dozen representatives from HPAE locals at hospitals, nursing homes, home care facilities, blood banks and universities.

“Every day, nurses and health professionals are by the side of our patients – and speaking up to protect access to quality care for our communities,” said Ann Twomey, president of the 12,000-member health care union. “We need the leadership of elected officials like Senator Barbara Buono to make sure that patients come first – and that we also protect the mission of our community hospitals in the midst of major changes in the healthcare industry.”

Among the reasons for the endorsement, according to HPAE, were Buono’s strong commitment to health care access for N.J. residents; her support for the workplace rights of healthcare workers; her leadership in fighting for women’s healthcare; and her support for funding N.J.’s hospitals and healthcare mission.

“I am honored to receive this endorsement from the hard-working members of the Health Professionals and Allied Employees union. The HPAE takes care of us when we are at our most vulnerable and that is why we need to take care of them. As governor, I will work with the HPAE to ensure that our healthcare system is safe for our workers while providing quality care,” said Buono in accepting the endorsement.