Sparks named new GOP spokesman

New Jersey Republican Party Chairman Sam Raia has named Ben Sparks communications director of the NJGOP, effective Monday, March 4.

Sparks replaces Doug Mayer, who left in January for a job in the press office of South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Sparks formerly served as presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s campaign communications director in Wisconsin, and as the Wisconsin GOP communications director during Governor Scott Walker’s victory in last year’s recall election. Previously, he worked two cycles with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, followed by a stint at the Ohio Republican Party and Rob Portman’s United States Senate campaign in 2010, after which he managed a successful Virginia state delegate race in 2011.