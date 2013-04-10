Boxer: Comptroller will monitor Sandy reconstruction efforts

TRENTON – New Jersey’s Comptroller says his office has been and plans to continue monitoring reconstruction projects in the state following the devastation of Superstorm Sandy.

Comptroller Matthew Boxer told Senate lawmakers Wednesday his office has been tasked with reviewing any state contracts before they are posted for advertising with regard to reconstruction efforts in New Jersey.

The comptroller is also “taking steps to ensure the state is posting [the bids] on a state website,” Boxer said.

The oversight measures were put in place by Gov. Chris Christie in the months following the storm, Boxer said.

“That order, signed two months ago, gives our office three areas of responsibility: Conducting a pre-advertisement review of Sandy-related contracts, posting Sandy-related information on the Internet and providing guidance to public officials regarding the expenditure of federal reconstruction resources,” Boxer said.

“I am happy to report that each of these efforts already is well under way,” he said. “We are pleased to play a role in such an important effort.”

Boxer gave brief testimony Wednesday before the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.