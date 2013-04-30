Christie up with first TV ad tomorrow

Gov. Chris Christie is set to go up with his first television ad tomorrow, according to a media source familiar with the purchase.

The 60-second ad will run on both broadcast and cable television, according to the source, who did not provide a specific dollar value for the buy but called it a “substantial” media purchase.

The ad is the first from either Christie or presumptive Democratic nominee state Sen. Barbara Buono. To date the two have addressed each other only through press releases and appearances.

Last week, liberal advocacy group One NJ placed the second of two cable television commercials. The group spent $1 million for the first two ads criticizing Christie’s economic and social stances.