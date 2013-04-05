On the Market: Cat Power’s Love Letter to Manhattan; Brooklyn Chef Hand Delivers Bacon Soup in Mason Jars; New York City’s First Co-op

What if Eloise was a Brooklynite who lived in the Wythe Hotel? [NY Mag]
New York lifts prison law library requirements, shutting door on legal research. [NYT]
Love and regret: Novelist Philippa Gregory’s recalls her English pastoral cottage. [WSJ]
All you can eat (or overeat) places in Queens. [DNAinfo]
A look back at the Rembrandt, New York City’s first co-op, which catered to artists. [NYT]
A treehouse made of Sandy-felled wood at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. [DNAinfo]
Speaking of Williamsburg hotels: there’s a fancy new 40-story boutique one planned. [TRD]
Park Avenue co-op wants $20 million, is as UES as it gets. [Curbed]
Chicago’s luxury real estate surges as new developments blow into the windy city. [WSJ]
Cat Power’s music video love letter to Manhattan. [EV Grieve]
Britain’s real-estate obsessed Eccelstone sisters. [NYT]
Ex-wife of SAC’s embattled Steve Cohen claims he concealed real estate profits from her. [WSJ]
So Brooklyn it hurts: chef will hand-deliver bacon soup in mason jars. [Bk Paper]
Brighton Beach residents claim that round-the-clock construction is keeping them up. [Daily News]
There are 9 apartments on the Atelier’s 45th floor, and you can have all for $85 million. [Curbed]
Meanwhile, check out the renderings for the taller, but just as bland as before Atelier II. [NY Yimby]
