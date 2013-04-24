Real Estate Dilettante Libet Johnson Lists Trump International Condo

Libet Johnson, heiress to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, appears to be in the mood for tying up loose ends. Two months ago she reconciled with her ex-boyfriend, celebrity weight loss-through-pregnancy-hormones guru Lionel Bissoon, reaching a joint custody agreement over a 9-year-old child that they “found” in Cambodia and brought back to the U.S. on a humanitarian visa.

Now comes the shedding of the real estate: Ms. Johnson has just listed her 30th-floor condo at the Trump International Hotel and Tower. She’s asking $4 million for the two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom spread, or exactly double what she paid for it back in 2004.

We assume it was used as either a staff apartment or one for distant visiting relations, given that it lacks park views and sits more than 20 floors below her old penthouse at 1 Central Park West, supposedly the largest in the building, which she sold back in 2007 for $18.5 million. In any case, the apartment clearly hasn’t been lived in recently: it’s almost totally devoid of furniture or personal touches—the first listing photo is digitally staged—and what is in the apartment looks like castaways for the help.

It also looks like Ms. Johnson has had some difficulty selling the unit. It was previously listed with Brown Harris Stevens for nearly $3.9 million, but after being taken off the market for two years, it’s now listed with Stribling’s Pamela D’Arc.

And it’s not the only home that Ms. Johnson has had a hard time selling. She picked up the old Vanderbilt Mansion at 16 East 69th Street from fellow heiress Sloan Lindemann Barnett and her husband for $48 million—Ms. Johnson got “screwed” in the deal, said one broker—and it’s been sitting empty for want of a mid-$5o million buyer.

And then there was 85 Perry Street, her 200-year-old West Village townhouse that lost over $3.4 million in value between her 2008 purchase and her sale last year.

“She hasn’t been very lucky in her real estate endeavors,” said one broker. Though given her trust fund, she probably hasn’t lost any sleep over it.