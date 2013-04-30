The Pitch Season 2, Episode 4: Silver Living – Keeping Grandparents Everywhere Happy

Meet Silver Living, the startup bringing transparency to families searching for information on assisted living facilities. Founders Tal Ziv and Mike Cirello want to help families avoid placing grandma in a facility where the reality of the community greatly differs from what elderly relatives actually experience there (more shuffleboard, please!). Silver Living offers independent research on senior care facilities, including proprietary photos and feedback from current community members. The platform aims to ensure Grandma won’t land in a Happy Gilmore-style nightmare situation.

But is Silver Living the right fit for venture funding? Can Mr. Cirello’s experience from Oyster.com and Mr. Ziv’s sales skills convince Lerer Venture’s Steve Schlafman and SoftBank Capital’s Nikhil Kalghatgi that Silver Living will be able to generate more qualified leads than the competition and lower the costs for future customer acquisitions? See if Silver Living has what it takes in episode four of The Pitch Season 2.

