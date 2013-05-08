The image at left says it all—we are in the home stretch of the countdown to Frieze New York, which opens on May 10. (Those attending tomorrow’s VIP preview don’t have to wait quite as long.) Here is the final installment of our Frieze first look. The galleries included here hail from all corners of the art world, from South Africa’s Goodman Gallery to China-based Boers-Li Gallery. Some work hits very close to home, though, like Frank Heath’s video Asymptomatic Carrier (2013), which focuses on the defunct quarantine hospital on North Brother Island, next door neighbor of Randall’s Island.
Frieze New York Preview: Part 3
Casas Riegner
Galerie Barbara Weiss
Circus
Andrea Rosen Gallery
Simone Subal Gallery
Goodman Gallery
Herald St
47 Canal
Galerie Mehdi Chouakri
Boers-Li Gallery
galerie frank elbaz
Juliètte Jongma
Stephen Friedman Gallery
The Modern Institute
Galerie Gisela Capitain
Casey Kaplan
Limoncello
Kerlin Gallery
Sommer & Kohl
Richard Telles
Misako & Rosen
Galerie EIGEN + ART Berlin
Dependance
Laura Bartlett Gallery
Arratia Beer
Sadie Coles HQ
gb agency
Real Fine Art
Galerie Karin Guenther