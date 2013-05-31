It’s Now Legal to Export Computers and Other Electronics to Iran

Oh good, another opportunity for Eric Schmidt to wax poetic about the liberating powers of technology: Bloomberg News reports that after more than 20 years, the U.S. has lifted its ban on sales of electronics like computers and smartphones to regular Iranians.

You still can’t sell to the Iranian government, though, so don’t get any ideas about apps to help manage a covert nuclear weapons program.

And yes, the U.S. government has explicitly underminer-y reasons for the move. Bloomberg News says:

The action “aims to empower the Iranian people as their government intensifies its efforts to stifle their access to information,” according to a Treasury Department statement.

The ayatollahs are really going to flip their shit when they hear about Snapchat.