Marist Poll: Anthony Weiner’s Support Growing

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner, almost one week into his raucous mayoral campaign, is running a close second behind Council Speaker Christine Quinn, according to a Marist poll released today. Mr. Weiner polls at a relatively formidable 19 percent, while Ms. Quinn continues her slide, falling to 24 percent, her lowest percentage in a Marist poll yet.

Mr. Weiner increased from 15 to 19 percent since Marist last took their poll in April amid speculation that he would enter the race.

Trailing Ms. Quinn and Mr. Weiner in the Democratic primary are Public Advocate Bill de Blasio, former Comptroller Bill Thompson, Comptroller John Liu, former Councilman Sal Albanese and Rev. Erick Salgado respectively.

“The Democratic primary for mayor remains wide open,” pollster Lee Miringoff said in a statement. “It is likely to come down to who can punch their ticket for the runoff.”

Indeed, in what may be a first this cycle, the firm polled the potential run-off election in the likely event that none of the candidates garner 40 percent of the vote in the primary. According to Marist, Ms. Quinn would win 48 to 33 percent against Mr. Weiner, with 18 percent undecided; she would defeat Mr. de Blasio 48 to 30 percent; she would win an outright majority against Mr. Liu with 53 percent; and she would top Bill Thompson 44 percent to 34 percent.

Marist found that a majority of voters–53 percent–said Mr. Weiner deserves “a second chance.” Almost 40 percent, however, do not believe Mr. Weiner has “the character to be mayor” and 8 percent are unsure. Among Democrats, 59 percent believe he deserves a second chance.

View the results below: