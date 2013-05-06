‘Maybe Wash Your Kids’ Pacifiers With Your Own Saliva?’ Floats Refreshingly Novel New York Times Trend Story

The New York Times is on it. Seriously. When not floating out trend stories about this hip new neighborhood called Williamsburg–or their bi-annual fashion declaration, “Skirts are back!“–they manage to dig up the most archaic study about the craziest thing you’ve ever heard of, and then announce it like it’s something you should not only be aware of, but have been discussing for the last six months.

Like obviously, this: “Sucking Your Child’s Pacifier Clean May Have Benefits.” What a perfect headline, because it’s vague enough that it assumes you already know whose health this habit is benefiting, and precise enough to guilt you into thinking, “Oh my god, I must have the only doolah on the block who doesn’t know that putting my saliva all over my infant’s pacifier, in lieu of actually washing it, will keep him allergy and eczema free for life!”

Except, you know, the results are pretty inconclusive. It turns out that while telling your kid to eat some dirt once in awhile might kickstart an immune system that, say, John Travolta in The Boy in the Plastic Bubble could only dream of, it can also lead to tooth decay (for the baby–not for you, adult suckling on a plastic nipple substitute). Apparently, this trend is so rampant that the New York Health Department has been forced to put up subway ads to dissuade mouth-sharing activities with your newborn.



I mean, but come on…they are only baby teeth. Though in the end, this story is all sound and fury, signifying nothing:

The study, carried out in Sweden, could not prove that the pacifiers laden with parents’ saliva were the direct cause of the reduced allergies.

Glad we got that matter settled!