Joe Lhota, Christine Quinn Continue to Rake in Cash

The foundations of any successful high-profile campaign usually include strong fund-raising operations, and the race to replace term-limited Mayor Michael Bloomberg is no exception. As tomorrow’s deadline approaches for candidates to release their quarterly fund-raising totals, most of the campaigns are claiming success.

Former MTA chair Joe Lhota for example, raised a healthy $558,000 for his bid.

“We’re still doing some last minute tallying so this might fluctuate slightly,” Lhota spokeswoman Jessica Proud told Politicker in an email. “We’re very pleased with our fundraising. We set out specific objectives for this filing period and are happy to report that we exceeded our goal to double our donor base.”

Mr. Lhota’s main opponent, billionaire businessman John Catsimatidis, has yet to announce if he’s raised anything at all this quarter–not that he’ll need to–but on the Democratic side of the aisle, Public Advocate Bill de Blasio’s campaign triumphantly declared that they’ve raised the maximum threshold for the primary.

“This period, New Yorkers for de Blasio raised $240,000, including more than $75,000 in matchable contributions,” his campaign manager, Bill Hyers, said in a statement. “With expected matching funds, the campaign has raised more than the maximum allowable expenditure for the Democratic primary. We intend to build on this momentum as we raise resources for the Runoff and general election.”

Council Speaker Christine Quinn, the race’s front-runner who maxed out for the primary a long time ago, added a further $510,000 to her campaign chest while spending $230,000, her campaign said. Former Comptroller Bill Thompson announced earlier today that his own fund-raising had picked up, pulling in over $600,000 over the latest period.

Not everyone was pleased with their quarterly filings, however. Former Bronx Borough President Adolfo Carrión, who’s running on the Independence Party’s line, raised less than $20,000. His campaign complained that too many donors operated within the two-party structure.

Update (5:40 p.m.): City Comptroller John Liu, another Democratic candidate, reports that he raised just over $104,000 over the latest period, which ended days after his campaign treasurer and a donor were convicted for setting up a straw donor scheme. He also spent more than $225,o00 over that period, leaving him with just $1,912,517 cash on-hand, the campaign said.

Nonetheless, Mr. Liu’s campaign has now maxed out for the primary–assuming the city’s Campaign Finance Board lets him keep his publicly-matched funds. He’s also now eligible for the public maximum, with $605,500 in total matchable contributions, they said.

“We have all of our documentation in place supporting our matching funds claims and are confident that we are fully-qualified to receive the maximum amount of public matching funds, allowed under the law, of $3,534,300,” Mr. Liu’s lawyer, Martin Connor, said in a statement.

Update (12:22 p.m. Wednesday): Former City Councilman Sal Albanese’s campaign reported Wednesday that he raised just over $40,500 during the latest period–slightly more than than the last quarter, but still not enough to make him a top-tier candidate. He now has $105,155 cash on-hand, they said.

“Unlike his opponents, Sal refuses contributions from developers, registered lobbyists, and people doing business with the city,” his campaign spokesman said in a statement. He added that over the past month, Mr. Albanese has made significant investments in the campaign, hiring a field director, volunteer coordinator, fund-raiser and a community liaison.

Additional reporting by Jill Colvin.