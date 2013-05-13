No major leases signed at the WTC since Condé Naste. [Crain’s]
WeWork joints Forest City Ratner for Seward Park bid. [WSJ]
One World Trade Center gets its spire [AP]
TRD reviews Charles Bagli’s Other People’s Money [TRD]
Side boob at Stuy Town! [NYP]
Bangladeshis in Kensington dominate brownstone restoration. [NYT]
The Journal thinks Prospect Park South is next to Park Slope. [WSJ]
Guys, people like skyscraper views and The Times is on it! [NYT]
Greenpoint gripes about the G train. [Crain’s]
Eyal Ofer switches from offices to apartments and gets noticed. [WSJ]
Two alternative beaches for Pier 42 on the Lower East Side. [DNAinfo]
Floral Park gets anti-McMansion rezoning. [WSJ]
Park Slope mansion with 90-foot ballroom asks $6.5 million. [Curbed]
On the Market: 1 WTC Spired But Struggling; Side Boob at Stuy Town; Bangladeshis Rebuild Brownstones
