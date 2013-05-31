To Do Friday: Night at the Museum

If you missed the family-friendly Ben Stiller comedy Night at the Museum, you can go one better and actually sleep at The American Museum of Natural History. The sleepover program for members lets guests explore the Spitzer Hall of Human Origins, the Cullman Hall of the Universe and the Hall of Saurischian Dinosaurs, home to the famous 65-million-year-old T-Rex. Bring cute pajamas and choose between cots set up under the 94-foot-long blue whale in the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life, among the African elephants in the Akeley Hall of African Mammals or at the base of a volcano in the Gottesman Hall of Planet Earth. Children ages 6 to 13 will take home a gift, and an evening snack and breakfast will be served. To get you in a drowsy mood, there is a special screening of the film Flight of the Butterflies, about the epic 3,000-mile migration of monarch butterflies, in the LeFrak IMAX Theater. How appropriate: the sleeping pill Lunesta uses a butterfly in its advertisements.
Central Park West at 79th Street, (212) 769-5100, 6pm-9am.