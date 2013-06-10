Glean Artistic Inspiration On How to Fix Your Cracked iPhone on Instagram

There’s nothing worse than that three seconds of terror: your iPhone slips out of the fragile cusp of your hands, tumbles onto the ground and you pick it up only to see the casing completely busted. Although it might feel like that your life is shattered, there is therapy for your newly enhanced phone and it comes in the form of art. How cathartic!

As GeekSugar notes, the #crackediphone hashtag on Instagram is half online support group, half of Pinterest-inspired DIY art project to make your fractured phone look less like a symbol of your life. There’s a multitude of ways to pretty up your iPhone but it appears coloring the cracks using Sharpies, creating a rainbow spectrum that turns every day into a Pride month celebration.

Other methods include soaking the crevasses with water colors, using regular old Crayola markers, or just full-on embracing that your warranty has been nullified and you’ll have to wait out your renewal cycle.

Hey, if it’s any consolation, at least you’re the inspiration of a trend piece.

