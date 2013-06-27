Morning Links: Mick Jagger Edition

Lawyers claims that James Franco’s relentless, globetrotting multidisciplinary post-studio practice and security guards have made it impossible to serve him with papers in a defamation lawsuit by NYU professor Jose Angel Santana. [Page Six]

Francis Bacon was the star of Sotheby’s contemporary art evening sale in London last night, which hauled in a within-estimate $116.8 million. [ArtsBeat]

Robin Pogrebin tours the under-construction Whitney along the High Line. [NYT]

“Did Asian Buyers Save the Imp-Mod Market?” [Editor’s note: No] [Art Market Monitor]

One or two new details here about Amazon’s upcoming art store. [The Art Newspaper]

Mick Jagger attended the Serpentine Gallery’s annual fundraiser in Hyde Park. [Bloomberg]

Eli Broad gave $7 million to the Los Angeles Opera. [LAT]