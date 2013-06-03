Morning Media Mix

Drama out west. Deadline Hollywood’s Nikki Finke either did or didn’t get fired from the blog she created.

Last night, The Wrap’s Sharon Waxman reported that Ms. Finke was out at the rival gossip site due to clashes with Jay Penske, who bought Deadline Hollywood in 2009. Mr. Penske denied the charge and Deadline hit back with a formal-ish blog post, explaining that “internal stuff happens from time to time and it gets worked out, despite the sensationalized reporting that amounts to wishful thinking on the part of The Wrap, which couldn’t carry Deadline’s jockstrap.” The post also included an internal note from the head of communications at Deadline decrying the “libelous, false, and defamatory story.”

BuzzFeed’s Kate Aurthur weighed in, explaining that, thanks to Nikki Finke, Ms. Aurthur hasn’t answered a phone call from a private number since 2009.

Needless to say, the story is still developing. Is it morning yet in LA? (The Wrap/ Deadline Hollywood/ BuzzFeed)

POLITICO hires Foreign Policy‘s editor in chief Susan Glasser to head new long-form journalism and opinion divisions. POLITICO editors are calling the move “the largest expansion of our company in three years,” reports POLITICO’s Dylan Byers. (POLITICO)

According to The Daily News, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer is going to get gradually phased out and replaced with a younger, hipper host. The network denies it. (The Daily News/ Huffington Post)

Literary agent and Portrait of an Addict as a Young Man author Bill Clegg got married to a communications manager at CNN. (The New York Times)

Steve Coll on the President and the Press in this week’s New Yorker. (The New Yorker)