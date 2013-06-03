Scutari: Compassion demands medical marijuana be available for severely ill children

TRENTON – One of the authors of the state’s medical marijuana law wants to expand it so that it can help severely ill children.

Sen. Nicholas Scutari, (D-22), of Linden, said in a statement he proposed the bill after reading an article in the Star-Ledger about the family of 2-year-old Vivian Wilson. They were having difficulty obtaining medicinal marijuana to help treat their daughter’s rare form of epilepsy known as Dravet Syndrome.

“It was never our intent for the state’s medical marijuana program to be so restrictive that a child who is suffering and in desperate need of relief from a debilitating condition could not get access to care,” he said.

“If medical marijuana will help to control the constant seizing that this toddler is forced to endure, the compassionate thing to do is to provide her with treatment. This measure will eliminate unnecessary restrictions created by state regulations to better ensure that the Wilson family – and others facing similar circumstances – can get their children the compassionate care they deserve.”

The bill, S2842, says that minors would be subject to the same requirements as adults when seeking to participate in the state’s medical marijuana program, except that a parent or guardian must receive an explanation of the potential risks and benefits of using medical marijuana, and must grant permission for usage.

Current state law requires that a physician seeking to authorize medical marijuana for a minor must obtain written confirmation from a pediatrician and a psychiatrist establishing that the patient is likely to receive therapeutic or palliative benefits from the medical use of marijuana.

Scutari’s bill would also permit the distribution of medical marijuana in dried form, oral lozenges, topical formulations, or edible form, or another form permitted by the Commissioner of Health. The current regulations prohibit marijuana from being dispensed in the edible form.