Morning Digest: July 23, 2013

Case grows for Christie to take matching funds

As Gov. Chris Christie continues to rake in campaign donations even as his challenger struggles to find donors, the possibility continues to grow that Christie will participate in the state’s matching funds program for the general election cycle. PolitickerNJ

http://www.politickernj.com/67313/case-grows-christie-take-matching-funds

Lonegan signs Americans for Prosperity pledge

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Steve Lonegan today signed the “Americans for Prosperity No Climate Tax Pledge.” PolitickerNJ

http://www.politickernj.com/67311/lonegan-signs-americans-prosperitys-latest-pledge

Sign up for a free trial of State Street Wire at http://www.politickernj.com/freetrial

Latest from the Back Room

Poll: Christie best candidate against Clinton

In an early look at the 2016 presidential campaign, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ties New Jersey Gov. Christopher Christie 41 – 41 percent, according to a poll today by Quinnipiac University. PolitickerNJ

http://www.politickernj.com/back_room/quinnipiac-christie-best-gop-candidate-against-clinton

Could fundraising concerns force Christie to leave governorship to seek presidency?

If the polls are right and Chris Christie wins a lopsided reelection victory this fall, it will put the New Jersey governor in position to seek the presidency in 2016. That’s the conventional wisdom, at least, and there’s plenty to be said for it. After all, by racking up a big margin in a deeply blue state, Christie would be making a powerful statement to Republicans across the country about his electability. Salon

http://www.salon.com/2013/07/22/christie_may_be_forced_to_quit_as_governor/

Report criticizes Rutgers for poor oversight

An independent report issued Monday faulted Rutgers University for lax oversight of its athletic department, a longstanding problem that it said intensified the scandal this year involving the physical and verbal abuse of players by the school’s former men’s basketball coach. Bergen Record

http://www.northjersey.com/sports/Report_Rutgers_needs_improved_oversight_of_sports.html

Bergen Dems, Donovan spar over unpaid advisor

Bergen County Executive Kathleen Donovan and the four Democratic freeholders traded barbs Monday over the extent to which she allowed her former campaign manager to play a role as an unpaid adviser, a relationship a Donovan spokeswoman described as “severed.” Bergen Record

http://www.northjersey.com/news/Bergen_Democrats_Donovan_spar_over_unpaid_advisers_role.html

N.J. courts allow tougher manslaughter sentences

The state Supreme Court opened the door today to longer prison terms for manslaughter convictions, ruling that judges can consider not just a victim’s death but also the collateral damage suffered by other people who are injured but not killed. Star-Ledger

http://www.nj.com/politics/index.ssf/2013/07/nj_justices_open_door_to_tougher_sentences_for_manslaughter_crimes.html

Berkeley residents fight Snooki’s bid to film on Pelican Island

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told her would-be neighbors in Berkeley Township to “grow up, get over yourself and move on,” but that didn’t stop them from slamming the reality television star’s desire to film her show in town. Star-Ledger

http://www.nj.com/ocean/index.ssf/2013/07/snooki_film_permit_berkeley.html

Seven Camden County towns explore pooling police costs

Seven Camden County towns are exploring sharing police administrative costs while maintaining their individual departments. Inquirer

http://www.philly.com/philly/news/new_jersey/20130723_7_Camden_County_towns_explore_pooling_police_costs.html

Storms leave thousands without power

Storms that picked up punch overnight caused heavy downpours that uprooted trees, flooded roads and left thousands without power across the Philadelphia region, South Jersey and the shore. Philly.com

http://www.philly.com/philly/news/Storms_pound_Philly_region_overnight_leaving_thousands_without_power.html

Post-Sandy recovery: Balancing home rule and regional planning

The devastation wreaked by Sandy is both local and regional, strictly top-down or bottom-up solutions are not likely to serve. NJ Spotlight

http://www.njspotlight.com/stories/13/07/22/post-sandy-recovery-a-delicate-balance-between-regional-planning-and-home-rule/

Council candidates want spending audit of former mayor in Lawrence

A pair of council candidates are demanding an audit of spending by former councilman and mayor Mark W. Holmes in light of Holmes’ recent arrest on charges he stole funds from the Asbury Park Housing Authority. Trenton Times

http://www.nj.com/mercer/index.ssf/2013/07/lawrence_council_candidates_demand_spending_audit_by_former_councilman_and_mayor_mark_w_holmes.html

Ultimate donor leaves a void in GOP

Earlier this year, on April 12, Texas construction magnate Bob Perry cut a million-dollar check to the Republican Governors Association, a group he regularly supported in his long tenure as one of the country’s top political donors. Politico

http://www.politico.com/story/2013/07/bob-perry-donor-texas-94581.html?hp=t1

ACA’s confusing birth control rules

Listen to the political rhetoric around the contraception mandate, and you might think that employers must provide women with free birth control of every kind. Politico

http://www.politico.com/story/2013/07/aca-birth-control-rule-creates-confusion-94573.html?hp=l2

Middleton’s baby delivered

Kate Middleton’s baby is finally here! Buckingham Palace confirms that the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a baby boy, the first child for her and Prince William. Huffington Post

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/07/22/kate-middleton-baby-born_n_3385491.html

Reid takes tea party jab at McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) took a jab at Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday, appearing to be entertained by the possibility that McConnell may face a tea party favorite in 2014. Huffington Post

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/07/22/harry-reid-mitch-mcconnell_n_3637155.html

Spitzer addresses scandal in new ad

Former Gov. Eliot Spitzer screwed up with his prostitution scandal, and he’s taking to the airwaves to admit it. PolitickerNY

http://politicker.com/2013/07/i-failed-big-time-eliot-spitzer-addresses-scandal-in-new-ad/

Rough landing at LaGuardia

Port Authority officials are hoping to have both runways at LaGuardia Airport up and running after the collapse of a plane’s front landing gear sent it skidding along the tarmac and caused a temporary suspension of operations. Townsquare News

http://nj1015.com/planes-front-gear-collapses-in-laguardia-landing/

Opinion

When monsters are like a rolling stone

LIFE would be so much easier if the monsters looked like monsters. If Adolf Hitler looked like an evil megalomaniac when he was 13, maybe the world would have been spared the horrors of World War II. But monsters are defined by their insides, not by a visage. And so Rolling Stone’s controversial August cover featuring Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is disturbing on many levels. Doblin, Record

http://www.northjersey.com/news/opinions/216390631_Doblin__When_monsters_are_like_a_rolling_stone.html

Toms River incident shows need for stricter gun storage laws

Christine Holt of Toms River said she started following the headlines of kids in accidental shootings after her 6-year-old’s death in April, and was struck by how often it happened: Star-Ledger

http://blog.nj.com/njv_editorial_page/2013/07/childs_death_shows_need_to_req.html