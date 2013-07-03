Cheap Fi-Di to Rockaway ferry service extended through Labor Day. [Daily News]
Ten sites that are currently facing historic preservation battles. [Curbed]
The 12 douchiest NY real estate ads of all time. [BuzzFeed]
What Bill de Blasio thinks of development in Queens and Brooklyn. [Q’Stoner]
Come live in Clinton Hill! Duplexes are only $5,100 a month! [NYT]
And now two-bedroom condos in Bed-Stuy are going for $1 million. [Daily News]
A new documentary considers the legal complications of trash picking. [DNAinfo]
Brothers who founded Ricky’s have unpopular interior design preferences. [Curbed]
CPW co-op of late Oscar winner Celeste Holm sells for $10.5 million. [TRD]
Three-story Urban Outfitters poised to open in Herald Square. [DNAinfo]
Leonardo DiCaprio, spotted riding a Citi Bike and smoking an e-cigarette. [Daily Intel]
Boutique gyms seek back office space to accommodate growing empires. [NYT]
Film producer Bob Weinstein lists Greenwich estate for $32 million. [Curbed]
On the Market: The Worst Real Estate Ads Ever; Bed-Stuy Condos Are Now Selling for $1 M.; Boutique Gyms Hunt for Back Office Space
