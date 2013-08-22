Booting Up: Yahoo and Foursquare Might Hook Up and Swap Data

Yahoo is reportedly in talks with Foursquare for a “data partnership.” Sorry it’s not an acquisition rumor, you guys. [BuzzFeed]

Speaking of Yahoo, the company garnered 196.6 million page views in July, beating Google by four million. Comscore rankings show it as the number-one website in America. [AllThingsD]

Last week, IT expert Khalil Shreateh exposed a major flaw on Facebook and posted it on Mark Zuckerberg’s wall. Since that violated the company’s terms of service, he was denied a $500 reward. The Internet did one better by crowdfunding him a $11,000 bounty. [The Verge]

Apple has lured a senior V.P. from Levi’s to lead its retail stores. [9to5Mac]

Reddit hates a lot of companies so here’s a list of them. [Daily Dot]