Morning Links: Chris Burden Edition

After six and a half years as chief curator of architecture and design at the Museum of Modern Art, Barry Bergdoll will return to Columbia, from which he had been on extended leave, to become Meyer Schapiro chair in art history. He will continue to be a part-time curator at MoMA. [NYT]

“Photographer Guillaume Simoneau explores his tempestuous eight-year relationship with a US soldier who joined up after 9/11.” [The Guardian]

“Spotted: Richard Simmons at the Chris Burden lamps at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.” [@Gagosian/Twitter]

And Chris Burden sculptures coming to New Museum facade. [Bowery Boogie]

There’s a new app that tells you about all the public art in the city.

Why did the Bloomberg administration allot, for its final budget, $50 million for the Hudson Yards “Culture Shed?” [NYT]

“For one day only, Saturday 3 August, a new work by the Los Angeles artist Mark Bradford installed in a private home in La Jolla, California, opens to the public before the building is demolished.”

“Artist Eric Fischl calls woman who didn’t like his paintings.” [Page Six]