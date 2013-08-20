Report: Christie to file for matching funds

Gov. Chris Christie has reportedly decided to accept state public matching funds in the gubernatorial general election.

According to an Associated Press report, Christie’s campaign will make an initial filing today of more than $4.1 million. The filing will be made sometime this morning.

Christie declined public funds in the primary election. However, PolitickerNJ reported in July the possibility was growing that Christie would participate in the state’s matching fund program in the fall.

His opponent, Sen. Barbara Buono, has only made one public filing for the 2-for-1 match in the general election of $450,000.

Christie’s initial filing will nearly reach the state’s $4.22 million general election cap and give him more than $8 million ahead of the November election.