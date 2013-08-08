The AP Answers Your Questions So You Don’t Have to Ask

Did a reporter from the Associated Press contact you for a story? Not sure what to expect? In a blog post today, the AP anticipated and answered interviewee questions. Although we assume that most man-on-the-street interview subjects don’t read the Associate Press blog, it never hurts to be prepared.

“Sometimes people ask about the ‘ground rules’ when they’re being interviewed or photographed by AP,” wrote Tom Kent, deputy managing editor and standards editor for the AP. “Here’s what you should expect when working with an AP reporter, photographer or videographer.”

The AP wants to hear your story! Why else would a reporter get in touch with you? And preferably over the phone, in person or on Skype. If you send an email response, that will be duly noted and characterized as an “email conversation” not an “interview.” The post doesn’t mention direct messages, text messages or tweets, but we suppose those are frowned upon as well.

Can you be anonymous? Depends (but probably not).

Generally we bar any anonymous expressions of opinion, and do not grant anonymity unless it is the only way to get information that is essential to the story. We also weigh the risk to the source if he or she is quoted on the record. If you wish to say something on an anonymous basis, be clear with the reporter; we may not be able to use it unless you’re willing to have your name attached to it.

Can your face be obscured in a photo or video? Not really…

Can you edit or preview the story? No. Just stop asking. It’s not going to happen (unless a reporter wants to, at his or her initiative, check a quote for accuracy).

Oh, how about a list of questions in advance? Or what about specifying questions that are off limits? Come on, get real.

Hope that clears things up.