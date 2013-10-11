In Palmyra, 2 more Dem endorsements for Christie

PALMYRA – Gov. Chris Christie came to this riverside town today to collect two more Democratic endorsements as he seeks re-election.

Christie pocketed the support of Mayor Karen Scheffler and Council President David Dorworth, giving him the endorsements of more than 50 Democratic officials with 25 days to go in the race against Democratic Sen. Barbara Buono.

“There were some uncomfortable phone calls last night,’’ Scheffler said, but she credited the work his administration did in helping her town win a $3.4 million no-interest loan toward upgrading an old wastewater plant in this one-square-mile town of 7,500 residents as evidence that Christie reaches across aisles to help everyone.

Christie used the occasion to take a swipe at politicians past and present.

“All I heard was how distant the governor’s office was” during the Corzine era, he said, something he vowed to change once he took office by establishing constituent affairs personnel to forge local connections.

He used this example of across-the-aisles cooperation as an example of what is wrong with Washington, D.C., where a government shutdown continues.

“They could use a dose of some New Jersey common sense,’’ Christie told a packed crowd in Manny’s Sicilian Ristorante, a sentence that carries extra meaning in light of persistent speculation that Christie has eyes on a presidential bid.

But for today, Christie reveled in the amount of Democratic support he has logged. He said that former Gov. Tom Kean admitted to him he didn’t have this level of Democratic support when he ran in 1985. Christie leads in the polls by large margins, and Christie has made no secret of the desire to not just win, but win big, in November.

Christie gave a nod to his running mate, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who will be debating challenger Milly Silva tonight at Kean University.

“She created a job out of nothing,’’ he said, a reference to the fact she is the state’s first lieutenant governor as well as a swipe at Democrats for not providing her with a budget or staff.

She was named Secretary of State, and has been Christie’s point person with the business community, cutting red tape and reducing regulations.