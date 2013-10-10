On the Market: City Council Approves Willets Point; Williamsburg Horrified By Arrival of Dunkin Donuts; Would RGB Vote for Rent Freeze Under De Blasio?

Cory Booker claims major victory: Newark will get a Whole Foods. [WSJ]
Looking back at the (mostly gone) squats of Alphabet City. [NYT]
Livery cab driver dupes Ritz-Carlton guest out of $1,000. [DNAinfo]
Maspeth firefighters want to landmark firehouse with a painful 9/11 history. [NYT]
City Council gives Willets Point plan green light. [Crain’s]
Extell sues Solow over access to newest 57th Street site. [TRD]
Taking a peek at Jackie O’s 1040 Fifth apartment. [VanityFair]
Another home-sharing site also refuses to turn over client details to state. [Crain’s]
Yes, the middle class can’t really afford to live in some U.S. cities. [AC]
Williamsburg’s delicate sensibilities offended by arrival of Dunkin Donuts. [Gothamist]
Williamsburg parents unhappy about Smorgasburg returning to park. [TRD]
Landlords fearful of a De Blasio Rent Guidelines Board, rent freezing for stabilized units. [WSJ]
Buyer beware: a lot of brokers are just guessing about the square footage. [DNAinfo]
Park Slope couple discusses how amazing their beautiful brownstone is. [NYT]
