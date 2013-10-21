Sotheby’s Hires New Americas Vice President and Vice Chairman

Sotheby’s announced today that Nanne Dekking has been appointed executive vice president and vice chairman, Americas.

Mr. Dekking spent the last 11 years at the art dealer Wildenstein & Co., where he, according to Sotheby’s, “discreetly executed some of the most significant private transitions in the marketplace.” At Sotheby’s, he’ll work with private sales teams and executives in charge of client relationships.

In a statement, Bruno Vinciguerra, Sotheby’s chief operating officer, said: “Throughout his career, Nanne has developed outstanding relationships with important collectors and cultural organizations around the world…He brings exceptional knowledge and expertise and we anticipate that his broad range of experience, in and out of the art market, will be of huge value to Sotheby’s as we continue to develop our business opportunities.”