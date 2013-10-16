To Do Wednesday: Re-examine Bridget Jones

Author Helen Fielding launched chick lit in a big way with Bridget Jones’ Diary in 1996, and the ensuing movie starring Renée Zellwegger made Bridget a household name. They’re both back with Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, in which Bridget is now a 51-year-old cougar on the prowl and facing some major life changes, while pondering questions like “Is technology now the fifth element? Or is that wood?” Join Fielding for a discussion with Vogue Culture Editor Valerie Steiker, and bring your most pressing questions about Bridget, life, love and boy toys. Fielding will sign books immediately after the discussion. This is a ticketed event; seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Presented with McNally Jackson Bookstore.
Housing Works Bookstore Café, 126 Crosby Street, 212-334-3324, 7 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.), $15