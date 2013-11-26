Berkeley Township Council President James J. Byrnes mulling CD3 Run

BERKELEY – Council President James J. Byrnes, having just been re-elected to the Berkeley Township Council this month, is considering seeking the Republican nomination for CD3.

A 30-year resident of Berkeley Township, Byrnes served as a medic in Vietnam where he was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

He is a member of the Bayville VFW Post 9503, National D.A.V., Loyal Order of Purple Heart and the American Legion. In addition, Byrnes, for 27 years prior to his retirement as a union carpenter, was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners. Byrnes served as Vice President of his local, 2018, for 4 years.

Byrnes also served as President of the Berkeley Township Board of Education and is a member of the Ocean County Construction Board of Appeals.

The 3rd Congressional District is home to the largest number of Veterans in the state.