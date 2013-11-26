Berkeley Township Council President James J. Byrnes mulling CD3 Run

By

BERKELEY – Council President James J. Byrnes, having just been re-elected to the Berkeley Township Council this month, is considering seeking the Republican nomination for CD3.

A 30-year resident of Berkeley Township, Byrnes served as a medic in Vietnam where he was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

He is a member of the Bayville VFW Post 9503, National D.A.V., Loyal Order of Purple Heart and the American Legion. In addition, Byrnes, for 27 years prior to his retirement as a union carpenter, was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners. Byrnes served as  Vice President of his local, 2018, for 4 years.

Byrnes also served as President of the Berkeley Township Board of Education and is a member of the Ocean County Construction Board of Appeals. 

The 3rd Congressional District is home to the largest number of Veterans in the state.

Berkeley Township Council President James J. Byrnes mulling CD3 Run
Filed Under: New Jersey Politics, new jersey politics