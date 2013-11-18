Layoffs at Bloomberg News Show Shift in Priorities

Bloomberg News laid off dozens of staffers and eliminated some positions today in an effort to shift resources within the company.

“One lesson we learned was that we must have the courage to say no to certain areas of coverage in order to have enough firepower in areas we want to own,” editor in chief Matthew Winkler wrote in an email that went out to the newsroom this evening.

“We were able to reassign a number of people to new positions, and we are grateful for the contributions of those who no longer can be part of our organization,” Mr. Winkler continued. “We are convinced that the changes will help us take Bloomberg News to another level of influence.”

Among those who are no longer part of the news organization are technology columnist Rich Jaroslovsky and book-review editor Laurie Muchnick, both of whom announced on Twitter that they had been laid off today.

Some areas of coverage that the company has decided to say no to are arts and sports. But the company is beefing up its ‘first word’ and emerging markets sections–apparently, those are areas that Bloomberg News would like to own.

