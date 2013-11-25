Cuomo Dismisses Report on Christie’s Plans to Defeat His Re-Election Bid

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Hudson River isn’t quite facing a heated political rivalry just yet.

Mr. Cuomo said this afternoon that he spoke with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie about today’s New York Post report detailing his alleged plans to unseat Mr. Cuomo in next year’s election.

Mr. Christie, he said, directly denied the story.

“I can tell you this: I spoke to Gov. Christie this morning who told me the exact opposite. And I’ll leave it at that,” he said.

Mr. Cuomo, who has seemingly had a falling out with Post columnist Fred Dicker earlier this year, further dismissed “the source” of the report in question.

“In your business, the same is true in my business; the same is true in life: You have to consider the source,” Mr. Cuomo said when asked about the report during an unrelated conference call. “And I think you know where that source is coming from.”

Pressed, Mr. Cuomo would only repeat that Mr. Christie said “the exact opposite of what that column said. We had a conversation and Gov. Christie said that that was not accurate–what was suggested in that column.”

The column reported that Mr. Christie, the head of the Republican Governors Association, had “offered to do all he could” to support Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who is mulling a challenge to Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat up for re-election in 2014.

A Daily News report today framed the meeting between Mr. Astorino and Mr. Christie differently, writing that Mr. Christie “was encouraging but made no promises to help” Mr. Astorino’s candidacy.