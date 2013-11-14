Morning Read: ‘Causing Staten Island to Go Up in Smoke’

Headline of the Day: “Mitt Romney Wandering Through Cold New York.”

Runner-Up: “New York City Is Trying to Be More Open With You. What’s It Saying?”

The New York Times, looking at Bill de Blasio‘s wife, Chirlane McCray, and her expected role in his administration, asked, “Should spouses of elected officials shape policy, or is that inappropriate given that they are not elected or (generally) paid?” The panel answering the question was largely supportive.

The New York Post picked up yesterday’s Staten Island Advance story on a teenager’s marijuana arrest but was slightly less nuanced about the mayor-elect’s role in the incident. “The new mayor is already causing Staten Island to go up in smoke,” the paper wrote–under the headline: “‘Everybody smokes weed! De Blasio’s gonna legalize it.’”

Rafael Pineiro is openly campaigning to be Mr. de Blasio’s police commissioner. “I have the leadership skills and the communication skills to be commissioner, to reduce crime and to protect our city from terrorism,” he told the Daily News Wednesday, addressing the historic nature of his bid. “I trust I’m going to be considered.”

While Mr. de Blasio’s former campaign manager, Bill Hyers, is heading off to Florida to manage Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist‘s comeback bit for the gubernatorial office there. “The people of Florida need to be back in charge, and Bill is going to help us make that happen,” said Mr. Crist.

There’s still more inside-baseball intrigue in the council speaker’s race, with Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz saying she’s the reason speaker hopeful Melissa Mark-Viverito started saying the Pledge of Allegiance and dismissing Ms. Mark-Viverito’s original claim of ignorance.

And The Daily Show host Jon Stewart had an extended riff on New York’s rivalry with Chicago last night:

