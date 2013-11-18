Morning Read: ‘Viva la Revolución!’

Headline of the Day: “De Blasio victory signals popular desire for change, but who will deliver? Transforming a progressive mood into a militant movement to challenge both parties.”

Some are questioning the Progressive Caucus’s choice of Alison Hirsh, the political director for SEIU 32BJ, as their lead negotiator in the speaker’s race. In particular, her role as “struck a number of lawmakers as highly unusual because of her dual role as a powerful lobbyist,” according to Crain’s New York Business.

While the New York Post continued to tie one of the speaker candidates, Melissa Mark-Viverito, to leftist Latin American forces, noting she once posted a Che Guevara-esque photo of herself on Instagram; “Viva la revolución!” the Post declared. The paper further questioned some of her contributions today.

The Post also linked a drop in gun seizures to a stayed court ruling on stop-and-frisk, arguing it has had a chilling effect even without actual policy changes implemented. “Of course, [Scheindlin’s] ruling is responsible for this,’’ a confident police source griped. “There’s a definite cause and effect here.”

Outgoing Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes, with only a handful of weeks left in office, plans to call for an investigation to prove an email containing a Yiddish slur was fabricated. Earlier last weekend, the Daily News castigated Mr. Hynes for leading his lame-duck office to “a bitter end.”

And this coming weekend, various Queens officials will be staring in a comedic musical of sorts called “Legislative Acts.” An informed source said the show will be “surprisingly funny.”