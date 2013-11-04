Empire State IPO infuses Helmsley trust with cash. [Crain’s]
In the age of Netflix, video rental stores must be creative to stay alive. [DNAinfo]
Real estate PAC lavishes cash on campaign to re-build Adirondacks resort. [CNY]
Meanwhile, voters must decide the fate of a complex Adirondacks land swap. [NYT]
Minneapolis considers legalizing granny flats. [Architect’s Newspaper]
Van Cortlandt Park, the jewel of the Bronx, may be getting a makeover. [Curbed]
Bowery flophouse sues tenant who sued it 23 times in a bid for clemency. [Post]
NYU student rescued after spending 36 hours wedged between buildings. [DNAinfo]
Chinese developers continue to spend huge sums on real estate. [Crain’s]
Hermes pays the highest rent on Madison Avenue. [Post]
A $16 million sale at 18 Gramercy Park was the week’s biggest residential deal. [NYT]
NYCHA spends $8 million a year litigating against tenants. [NYDN]
Assessments on Atlantic City casinos plummet, imperiling the city’s tax base. [WSJ]
Young people flocking to Omaha to enjoy cheap, adventurous living. [AC]
How will Gracie Mansion be changed when the next mayor moves in? [NYT]
Owner of Union Square’s Blatt Billiards plans to triple its height. [TRD]
Developer of Meadowlands mall gets $390 million tax break. [Law360]
A year after Sandy, Knickerbocker Village residents still waiting on rent rebates. [Villager]
East Villagers christen new 7-Eleven with nasty graffiti. [EV Grieve]
But transform a nearby East Village bodega into a street art masterpiece. [Gothamist]
On the Market: Chinese Investors Love New York Real Estate; 18 Gramercy Park Closes Another Mega-sale; Knickerbocker Village Still Waiting on Sandy Rent Rebates
Empire State IPO infuses Helmsley trust with cash. [Crain’s]