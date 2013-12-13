Christie announces Friday news conference for personnel announcement

Gov. Chris Christie added a press conference to today’s schedule to announce personnel changes.

During the governor’s first news conference regarding personnel changes since being re-elected to office he named chief of staff Kevin O’Dowd as the next attorney general.

The governor called today’s Statehouse news conference amid a swirl of controversy surrounding lane closures on the George Washington Bridge.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.

On Dec. 2, he also said the administration would roll out other second-term Cabinet changes over the next several weeks.