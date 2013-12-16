Diaz Jr. Goes to War Against French ‘Slanders and Libels’

The Bronx is burning–with anger over misplaced stereotypes.

Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. is fuming over recent debate among French politicians over whether Paris does, or does not, resemble the Bronx.

“Paris resembles the Bronx,” France’s former National Police Chief Frederic Pechenard recently declared in the English-language Quartz publication, apparently using the Bronx as a proxy to represent crime and economic decline. “Paris is not the Bronx,” countered other politicians in the article.

Mr. Diaz, in a lengthy statement released this morning, found this sort of talk offensive.

“The tired, ancient stereotypes about the Bronx continue to unfairly cloud the minds of people as far away as Paris, France. We in the Bronx have had enough,” he declared.

Mr. Diaz argued that the Bronx has made tremendous progress over the years and no longer can be used as a symbol of violent crime and other social ills, “Yet here we are, once again, forced to defend our hometown from the slanders and libels of politicians thousands of miles away, in Paris no less, who are using the Bronx to score cheap political points.”

“Enough already,” he said.

View the full statement below: